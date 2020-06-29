      Breaking News
Take-A-Mask, Leave-A-Mask Tree At Forest Grove Police Station – Over 700 Given Out So Far!

Jun 29, 2020 @ 4:45am

Forest Grove, Ore. – It’s like the Take-A-Penny, Leave-A-Penny jar at the store. Except with face masks. And on a tree in Forest Grove. It stated when people started making and send the Forest Grove Police Department a bunch of extra masks they made. Cpt. Michael Hall tells KXL their Chief came up with the idea of hanging them out on the tree as a way to pay it forward to folks. So if anyone needs a mask, they can take one. If anyone wants to leave a mask they can, they are just quarantined for a little while before they go out.  They estimate conservatively over 700 masks have came and went so far and they plan on keeping it going as long as it’s needed.

 

