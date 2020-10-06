Taiwan Is Being Threatened With War By China’s Newspapers, Lars Talks To Taiwanese Ambassador Hsiao Bi-khim

With veiled threats and war planes encroaching on the island of Taiwan, there is a lot the US should be concerned about. Lars, who was born in Taiwan, spoke with Hsiao Bi-khim, the US representative of Taiwan’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, which basically makes her their ambassador about some of the incredible, and frightening things the CCP has been doing recently when it comes to this wonderful country. Listen Below!
