Tactical Units Conclude Search and Reopen Hollywood Neighborhood
Portland Police in the Hollywood District have given the all clear order..
At about 5:30p.m. Friday, the SERT units and Police had blocked off Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast Broadway between Northeast 41st Avenue and Northeast 48th Avenue. as they searched for possibly armed suspects.
Earlier a high speed chase ensued on I-84 westbound when police attempted to pull them over. The suspect vehicle exited at Northeast 43rd Avenue. The suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran.
Five people have been detained.