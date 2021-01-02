      Weather Alert

Tactical Units Conclude Search and Reopen Hollywood Neighborhood

Jan 1, 2021 @ 7:14pm

Portland Police in the Hollywood District have given the all clear order..

At about 5:30p.m. Friday, the SERT units and Police had blocked off Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast Broadway between Northeast 41st Avenue and Northeast 48th Avenue. as they searched for possibly armed suspects.

Earlier a high speed chase ensued on I-84 westbound when police attempted to pull them over. The suspect vehicle exited at Northeast 43rd Avenue. The suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

Five people have been detained.

