Tacoma Woman Pleads Guilty To Torching Five Police Cars During Protest

SEATTLE (AP) – A Tacoma woman has pleaded guilty to torching five Seattle police vehicles during racial justice protests and rioting that followed the killing of George Floyd last year.
Margaret Aislinn Channon was arrested nearly two weeks after she was caught on videos using fire and aerosol cans to spark flames in the police vehicles in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020.
The U.S. attorney’s office says that in her plea agreement she acknowledged she also smashed a window at a Verizon store and an electronic cash register at a sandwich shop.
Her attorneys and the government agreed to recommend a five-year prison term when she is sentenced in January.