Tacoma Police Lieutenant Disciplined Over Body Camera Issue

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A Tacoma, Washington, police lieutenant in charge when officers responded to Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s altercation with a Black newspaper carrier has been disciplined for his and other officers’ failures to turn on their body cameras.
The Seattle Times reports newly-released records show Lt. Robert G. Stark was given a letter of reprimand in May following an internal investigation which found he arrived at the scene of a call for service, failed to activate his body camera and did not ensure officers on scene had theirs activated.
The investigation exonerated four other officers who responded to Troyer’s Jan. 27 emergency call because they fell under a grace period from discipline.