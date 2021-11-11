      Weather Alert
Tacoma-Area High School Teacher Accused Of Sexually Harassing Student

Nov 11, 2021 @ 3:52pm

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a high school teacher southwest of Tacoma has been accused of sexually harassing a former student and has been placed on administrative leave.

The News Tribune reports the district announced Eric Garrett’s leave on Wednesday, the same day hundreds of students at Steilacoom High School staged a walkout to express concern over the math teacher’s alleged behavior.

District spokeswoman Gwen Miller says a lawsuit alleging the teacher inappropriately touched a former student prompted Garrett’s leave.

Attempts to contact Garrett for comment were not immediately successful.

