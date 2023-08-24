T-Mobile To Cut About 7 Percent Of Its Workforce

NEW YORK (AP) — Wireless carrier T-Mobile plans to cut 5,000 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce.

In an email to employees shared in a regulatory filing Thursday, CEO Michael Sievert said the layoffs would come over the next five weeks and impact T-Mobile workers across the country — particularly those in corporate and back office roles, as well as some technology positions.

Retail and customer service teams will not be part of the cuts. T-Mobile estimates that it will book a pre-tax charge of about $450 million in the third quarter related to the layoffs.

The job cuts arrive after mass job eliminations have been seen at a handful of companies in the past year — including Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft.