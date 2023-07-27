Swimming Pool Safety For Families

Between 2018 and 2020, there was an average of 371 pool- or spa-related fatal drownings reported per year. During the scorching summer, many pools are open across the country, and it’s an important time as any…to remind people about pool safety when it comes to small children, as the threat posed by fatal and nonfatal drowning injuries in children under age 15 remains high.

Nikki Fleming with US Consumer Product Safety Commission says avoiding drownings are preventable by following simple safety water steps, starting with have having an adult watching kids at all times. Which including supervision at all times and avoiding distractions like looking at your phone while children are swimming. Also, to create physical barriers between your child and the water such as four sided four foot fence to surround the perimeter of the pool, or a pool cover, etc.

Considering that child drownings continue to serve as the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4 years old, it is incredibly important for parents and caregivers to make water safety a top priority.