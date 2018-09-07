It’s definitely for the birds!!!!

Swift Watch at Chapman Elementary School; 12-thousand Voux’s Swift birds swoop through Portland on their annual migration. They used to rest at night in the safety of old growth trees, now they use human structures, like chimneys. In fact, Chapman doesn’t use the chimney for heat, instead the neighborhood reinforced it to support the birds.

Scientist Joe Liebeziet is with the Audubon Society of Portland, he says when thousands of swifts swirl their way into the chimney it’s like a vortex. Up to 3,000 people show up each evening, take a picnic and catch the show at Chapman Elementary School.

It’s a great way to connect with nature in an urban area.

The Audubon Society of Portland has a ton of more information for you.

Enjoy!