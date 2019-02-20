Sweet Sixteen Voter?

Should 16 year old Oregonians be allowed to vote? A plan has been unveiled in the Oregon Legislature that would allow that. The Statesman Journal reports that several state lawmakers want to amend the Oregon Constitution to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 years old. If the bill passes, the question would go to voters in the 2020 general election. The proposal would make Oregon the first in the nation to lower the statewide voting age to 16 years old. What do you think?

Should the age be lowered? If not, why not?