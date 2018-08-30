Sweet Home’s Leaders May Skirt Law at DC Tree-Lighting

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) – The City Council of a small Oregon town could break a state open meetings law when they attend the tree-lighting ceremony this Christmas in Washington, D.C.

The Democrat Herald reports that this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree was selected from the Sweet Home Ranger District and a City Council delegation will attend the ceremony.

But the town’s city manager and city attorney warn that plans by a fourth council member to attend the event on her own could violate the state’s open meetings law.

With four members in attendance, a majority of the seven-member council would be present and could feasibly conduct official business.

Council member Lisa Gourley says the law provides for public officials to attend social events together.

Other council members agree, but say the plans could look bad.

