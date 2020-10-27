Sweet Home Man Pleads No Contest To Sexually Abusing Child
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – An 18-year-old Sweet Home man has pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court.
The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Seven Bullock entered the pleas last week and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.
Court documents say the crimes occurred between November 2012 and March 2016 and the victim was a child under the age of 10.
Per terms of the negotiated settlement, eight other sex crimes are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.
Bullock was arrested and charged in June.
The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.