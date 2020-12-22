      Breaking News
Sweet Home Man Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In Deadly Crash

Dec 22, 2020 @ 10:12am

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – A jury has found a Sweet Home man guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of a woman and child in a drunken driving crash.

KEZI-TV reports Brian McIntire was convicted on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court of two counts of manslaughter, one count of assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Stormy Barge and her 5-year-old daughter, Emma Pulido, died after a crash on July 23, 2019.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said McIntire was driving a Jeep east of Crawfordsville when it collided with a southbound Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Ty Kirkland.

Stormy Barge and her two children were passengers in the Mitsubishi.

Kirkland and 3-year-old Macy Pulido were injured.

