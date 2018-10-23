Sweet Dreams or Sleepy Days?

I’ll admit it. I’m tired. I just choose to be energetic. But we ALL live big lives, work long days, and juggle a lot of balls. I would like to find out if my sleep patterns are actually restorative.

The Centers for Disease Control says sleep deprivation is a public health epidemic; more than 100-million people struggle with sleep issues in the US. Mike Kirsch is the CEO and co-founder of Beddr. They’ve just launched SleepTuner. They say it’s like a sleep lab that fits in your pocket, it’s the size of a postage stamp, and sticks to your forehead.

Kirsch says this differs from other products, it’s an FDA-registered medical device, that provides all kinds of real-time info; from oxygen levels, to sleep positions, to heart rate, and more.

It’s registered with the FDA and it’ll cost 149. Check it out.

Tell us how you make sure you sleep well.