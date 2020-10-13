Swastika Stickers Allegedly Found On Bellingham Businesses Windows
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Several businesses around Bellingham discovered swastika stickers posted on their windows over the weekend. One of the owners of Village
Books in Fairhaven told KIRO 7 that stickers were stuck to three of their windows.
They said they’re going over surveillance video to see if they can spot who put them up.
Brandywine Kitchen also said they were hit with the stickers.
The stickers had a swastika with the words “we are everywhere.”
Bellingham’s mayor says this is being investigated as a potential hate crime.
The Bellingham Police Department is investigating.