SW Portland Bank Robbery on Sunday
By Jeff Thomas
|
Dec 2, 2018 @ 6:43 PM

A bank robbed on Sunday with no Suspects….Sunday at 245 Officers arrived at the US Bank inside the Safeway at 81st and Barbur BLVD. to find that a suspect implied that he had a gun as he demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he left without incident. The suspect, described as a white male in his late 20’s, clean-shaven, wearing a dark-colored hat, dark sunglasses, dark-colored clothing, and possibly armed with a handgun or an item resembling a handgun. Anyone with information requested to call Portland Police of Portlands Bureau or the FBI.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Blasting Caps Stolen and Recovered Pullman Police Officer Arrested in Sex Assault of Student Quits Police: No evidence of a Crime in Casey Kasem’s Death Wilsonville Couple Busted For Crime Spree with Toddler In Car Oregon State Student Convicted of Hate Crime Train Derails on Coos Bay Rail Line
Comments