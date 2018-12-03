SW Portland Bank Robbery on Sunday

A bank robbed on Sunday with no Suspects….Sunday at 245 Officers arrived at the US Bank inside the Safeway at 81st and Barbur BLVD. to find that a suspect implied that he had a gun as he demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he left without incident. The suspect, described as a white male in his late 20’s, clean-shaven, wearing a dark-colored hat, dark sunglasses, dark-colored clothing, and possibly armed with a handgun or an item resembling a handgun. Anyone with information requested to call Portland Police of Portlands Bureau or the FBI.