SW Light Rail

Portland Ore – Portland’s elected leaders unanimously throw their support behind a proposed 12-mile light-rail extension from downtown to Bridgeport Village. The estimated $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion project would give passengers a 30-minute ride between downtown and the shopping center by 2027. They still have to figure out how much money the city is willing to chip in for the long-awaited project. But the City Council’s support for the preferred rail route is the latest indication the so-called Southwest Corridor plan is one step closer to reality.