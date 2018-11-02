SW Light Rail
By Mike Turner
|
Nov 1, 2018 @ 6:25 PM

Portland Ore – Portland’s elected leaders unanimously throw their support behind a proposed 12-mile light-rail extension from downtown to Bridgeport Village. The estimated $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion project would give passengers a 30-minute ride between downtown and the shopping center by 2027. They still have to figure out how much money the city is willing to chip in for the long-awaited project. But the City Council’s support for the preferred rail route is the latest indication the so-called Southwest Corridor plan is one step closer to reality.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Portland Police Seek Suspects From Oct. 13th Street Brawl Meth Laced Candy Reported in Aloha Vancouver Man Shot by Police in Portland Identified Open Enrollment Begins For Health Care Insurance DNA Testing Leads to Guilty Verdict in 1996 Rape Kimmons Protest
Comments