Suspicious Substance at Washington Capitol: Denture Cream
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 7, 2018 @ 3:06 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a suspicious package that was mailed to the 1500 Jefferson Building on the Washington State Capitol Campus contained denture cream.

The Olympian reports the package was discovered by a state worker Monday morning while going through the mail.

State Patrol spokesman John Shaffer says the four people sent to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia were sent only for precautionary reasons, and that no one was injured.

The suspicious package came after weeks of bomb threats that targeted the Capitol Campus and other state office buildings.

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com

