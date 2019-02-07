Suspicious Death Investigation In SE PDX

Portland, Oregon – Found dead in a car in Southeast Portland this morning and police are working to find out what happened. 911 calls came in just before 12:30am about the body, near 135th and Division. Police say the victim is a man and the death is suspicious. They’ve called in homicide detectives. Southeast 135th is closed in the area for the investigation.

On Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 12:27 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a parking lot in the 13500 Block of Southeast Division Street on the report that someone had found a body in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed that the person was deceased. The deceased appears to be an adult male.

Based on a preliminary investigation, officers requested Homicide detectives to respond to the scene to continue the investigation. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Officers have closed Southeast 135th Avenue from Mill Street to Division Street to conduct the investigation. It is expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.