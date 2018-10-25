Suspicious Death Investigation In Downtown Portland

Portland, Oregon – Update: The roads have just been reopened around 6:49am.

A suspicious death investigation has part of Downtown Portland shutdown this morning. Police found the victim dead on the sidewalk around 2:15am near Northwest 3rd and Everett. Everett will be closed between 2nd and 4th, and 3rd Avenue closed between Davis and Flanders during the investigation. We’re hearing reports that officers were first responding to a stabbing but it’s unclear if that’s what happened. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and give us the official cause of death. No word on any suspects, police say there’s no danger to the public.

Read more from Police:

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 2:15 a.m., a Central Precinct officer was in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Everett Street when he performed a welfare check on a person lying on the sidewalk and street.

When the officer exited his patrol vehicle to check the welfare of the victim, he observed the victim was injured and requested emergency medical personnel respond to the scene to render the injured medical aid. Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and determined the injured was deceased. At this time in the investigation, officers believe the deceased is an adult male.

Officers noted that circumstances at the crime scene were suspicious-in-nature, so members with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail have responded to the scene. Criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division, a member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and a deputy district attorney with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are also responding to this suspicious death investigation.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy at a later time to attempt to learn the cause and manner of death as well as confirm the identity of the deceased.

During this suspicious death investigation Northwest Everett Street will be closed between Northwest 2nd Ave and Northwest 4th Avenue. Northwest 3rd Avenue will be closed between Northwest Davis Street and Northwest Flanders Street.

Based on preliminary information, investigators do not believe there is an immediate danger posed to the community in connection with this suspicious death.

The Public Information Officer is not responding to the scene. Additional information will not be provided until after the start of business on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Anyone with information about this death should contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detective at 503-823-0479

