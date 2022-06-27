      Weather Alert

Suspicious Death In Tigard Now Considered Murder

Jun 27, 2022 @ 2:12pm

TIGARD, Ore. – A suspicious death in Tigard is now considered a murder.

Officers responded to the Just Compassion Resource Center Sunday afternoon and found 53-year-old William Mayberry dead in the backyard.

It’s believed he was killed by 26-year-old Harrison McBride.

McBride is now in police custody.

