Suspicious Death In Keizer
Keizer, Ore. – Police are investigating a suspicious death in Keizer. Officers were called to a car crash around 8:30pm last night on Jorie Lane Northeast. Inside the crashed vehicle they found a dead man. But detectives say his death is suspicious, and it’s not consistent with the evidence at the scene. They say there’s no risk to the public, but police want to hear from any witnesses.
Read more from Keizer Police Dept.
On February 3, 2020, at about 8:30 PM, Keizer police officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the area of 2555 Jorie Lane NE to a report of a motor vehicle crash. Officers discovered a deceased adult male at the location inside the crashed car. The death was suspicious and not consistent with the evidence at the scene. Keizer Police detectives are investigating this incident and have concluded the community is not at risk. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Detective Arsen Avetisyan at (503) 390-3713.