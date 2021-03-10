Suspects Wanted In Handful Of Armed Robberies In Portland
Courtesy: MGN/Pixabay
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating several armed robberies throughout the city between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Four men entered a convenience store on North Lombard and Wall Avenue just before 3:00am and demanded money at gunpoint. The gunmen fired a shot through a front window and the suspects got away.
A homeowner at Southeast 36th and Kelly fired a warning shot at a suspect who was trying to break down their door with a cinder block just before 9:00am. Investigators say a person matching the suspect’s description robbed a person walking their dog at 36th and Powell and threatened to use force.
A marijuana store at Southeast 39th and Main was held-up at gunpoint just before 8:30pm. The suspects were later involved in a crash on Cesar Chavez Boulevard. They got out of the vehicle in the intersection at Salmon and ran off. Two guns were found in the vehicle.