Suspects Wanted In Handful Of Armed Robberies In Portland

Mar 9, 2021 @ 6:47pm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating several armed robberies throughout the city between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Four men entered a convenience store on North Lombard and Wall Avenue just before 3:00am and demanded money at gunpoint.  The gunmen fired a shot through a front window and the suspects got away.

A homeowner at Southeast 36th and Kelly fired a warning shot at a suspect who was trying to break down their door with a cinder block just before 9:00am.  Investigators say a person matching the suspect’s description robbed a person walking their dog at 36th and Powell and threatened to use force.

A marijuana store at Southeast 39th and Main was held-up at gunpoint just before 8:30pm.  The suspects were later involved in a crash on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.  They got out of the vehicle in the intersection at Salmon and ran off.  Two guns were found in the vehicle.

