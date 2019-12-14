Suspects Wanted in $115K Theft at Bridgeport Village
TUALATIN, Ore. — A shopper at Bridgeport Village was ripped off of more than $115,000 in electronics that she’d just purchased on the afternoon of December 8th.
A man and woman watched the victim make several trips back and forth to her car in the parking lot. After she went back inside, the man broke the window and took off with several bags while the woman served as the lookout. The suspects left in an older model silver Honda Odyssey with temporary tags.
Tualatin Police say the same woman is linked to another theft of more than $7,000 worth of merchandise at the mall on December 3rd.
Anyone who can help identity the suspects or has further information on this case is asked to call Tualatin Police at 503-691-4800 and reference case #19-19828. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip-line at 503-691-0285.