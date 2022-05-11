Suspects Wanted For Stealing From Woodburn Coach Outlet Store

WOODBURN, Ore. — Two suspects are wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Coach Outlet store at the Woodburn Premium Outlets.
A woman walked into the store on Monday night and was followed by a man about ten minutes later. Police say they worked together to steal three Coach bags, a shirt, two belts and two wallets worth a total of $2,384.
Employees say the suspects left in a white or silver Dodge Caravan and drove towards Interstate 5.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodburn Police Department at (503) 982-2345.