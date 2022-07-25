Suspects Arrested In Vancouver Carjacking

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man says he was robbed at gunpoint of his keys and car while playing basketball at a school in Vancouver with as many as five suspects involved.
The carjacking happened outside Covington Middle School around 7:00pm last Friday night. The suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle and crossed state lines.
Police spotted the stolen vehicle in Clackamas County on Saturday morning. It crashed and those inside took off. They were seen getting into another vehicle that was also stolen.
The vehicle was driven back to Washington where police pulled it over on Saturday night near where the robbery happened. There were two guns in plain view. Three people were arrested.
19-year-old Nehemiah Nimo of Portland, 19-year-old Terrence Taylor from Vancouver and a juvenile were arrested on charges including robbery, assault, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.