      Weather Alert

Suspects Arrested For Shooting At Police In Northeast Portland

Nov 24, 2021 @ 9:25am
Christian Fitz-Henry (left) and Alicia Misner (right)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of shooting at two Portland Police officers a week and a half ago has been arrested.

Christian Fitz-Henry, 27, is charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.  He was also wanted on a warrant for robbery.  A passenger, 27-year-old Alicia Misner, was also arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempt to elude.

A U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force caught the pair on Tuesday night at an apartment at Northeast 101st and Glisan, just blocks away from where the officers were shot at on November 13th.

Police tried to pull over the stolen vehicle that the suspects were in near Northeast 92nd and Halsey.  They took off up the street, jumped out of the car and ran as Fitz-Henry fired gunshots at police.  Numerous shell casings were found in the street, but thankfully nobody was injured.

At least one patrol car was hit and the passenger-side rearview mirror was shattered.

SERT and the Crisis Negotiation Team was called in and the entire neighborhood was locked down for several hours.

TAGS
Alicia Marie Misner Christian Fitz-Henry portland police Shooting
Popular Posts
Kyle Rittenhouse Cleared Of All Charges
Washington Man Charged With Murder After Alleged Fentanyl Dispute
Oregon Records Nearly 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases; New Breakthrough Report Released
Leaders Across Multnomah County Release Severe Weather Shelter Plan
Portland Among U.S. Cities Adding Funds To Police Departments
Connect With Us Listen To Us On