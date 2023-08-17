Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Tigard Police Car During DUII Investigation

Tigard, Ore. — A recent incident on Highway 217 highlights the risks faced by first responders, construction workers, and others working along the road. A suspected drunk driver collided with a Tigard police car while officers were engaged in a separate DUII investigation on the side of the highway.

At approximately 2 AM on Friday, August 11th, Officer Fink was conducting a grant-funded safety enforcement operation in a construction zone on Highway 217 near 99W. Officer Fink initiated an attempt to stop a driver who was observed exceeding the speed limit at 106 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver evaded authorities for nearly 2 miles before finally coming to a stop near the Denny Road exit. Suspecting the driver was under the influence, Officer Fink was joined by Officer Teeny to facilitate field sobriety tests.

During the course of the DUII investigation, an oncoming vehicle crashed into Officer Teeny’s unoccupied patrol car. Fortunately, neither the driver nor the passenger in the striking vehicle sustained serious injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle was subsequently apprehended by the Beaverton Police Department, as the crash occurred within their jurisdiction. She is facing charges including DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, reckless endangerment of a highway worker, and criminal mischief II.

The original driver, whom Officer Fink had initially stopped, was later arrested for charges including DUII, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering a highway worker.