Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Head-on into Patrol Car
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A suspected drunk driver hit a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy’s car head-on early Sunday morning.
The deputy saw a vehicle driving south on the Interstate 5 northbound exit at Battle Ground attempting to go the wrong way on the freeway just before 3:00. He turned on his emergency lights and stopped his patrol car in the middle of the off-ramp to try and get the driver to stop.
The driver was arrested for DUI. They have not yet been identified. The deputy was treated and released from a hospital.