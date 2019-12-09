      Weather Alert

Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Head-on into Patrol Car

Dec 8, 2019 @ 4:53pm

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A suspected drunk driver hit a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy’s car head-on early Sunday morning.

The deputy saw a vehicle driving south on the Interstate 5 northbound exit at Battle Ground attempting to go the wrong way on the freeway just before 3:00.  He turned on his emergency lights and stopped his patrol car in the middle of the off-ramp to try and get the driver to stop.

The driver was arrested for DUI.  They have not yet been identified.  The deputy was treated and released from a hospital.

TAGS
accident Battle Ground crash DUI wreck
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map