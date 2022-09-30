KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Suspected Drug Dealer To Portland High School Students Charged In Federal Court

September 30, 2022 1:15PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. – A Portland man is charged in Federal Court with selling drug to high school students.

Portland Public Schools contacted police on Wednesday, asking for help to find a missing student.

That’s when it was learned the student was last seen with suspected drug dealer Jonathan Ash Clark.

Several agencies were called in and found the student with Clark in Powell Park.

Clark already had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest in Clackamas County.

Police say he was found with drugs, including cocaine, and later admitted to being a dealer to students.

