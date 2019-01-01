Suspected Bike Thief Picks The Wrong Place To Try And Steal Bike By Jim Ferretti | Jan 1, 2019 @ 12:51 PM Gladstone, Ore. — Gladstone Police did not have to look far for a suspected bike thief. The department posted this video to their Facebook Page on Monday. No information has been released as to who the suspect is. SHARE RELATED CONTENT New Year’s Gun Fire Damages Cornelius Home Gladstone Police Officer Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver Air Stagnation Advisory Issued For NW Oregon, SW Washington First Babies of 2019! What’s Closed On New Year’s Day? Safe Ride Home