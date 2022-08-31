Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run On I-5 In Salem

Credit: MGN

SALEM, Ore. — A woman likely laid dead along the side of Interstate 5 southbound in Salem for several hours before she was discovered by a crew picking up litter.

Investigators believe 35 year-old Cassandra Sullivan was hit by a vehicle either Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Her body was found on Tuesday afternoon near Highway 22.

Investigators are looking for a Subura, either a 2012-16 Impreza, 2013-2017 Cross Trek or a 2014-2018 Forrester. It is said to be crystal white pearl in color with damage to the front end on the passenger side.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Oregon State Police at (800) 442-0776.