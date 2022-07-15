      Weather Alert

Suspect Wanted In Deadly Road Rage Shooting In Polk County

Jul 15, 2022 @ 2:11pm

POLK COUNTY, Ore. — Police say someone opened fire on Highway 18 on Wednesday night, killing a man during a road rage incident.

45-year-old Dennis Anderson pulled over on the side of the highway to let the suspect pass around 9:00pm.  The vehicle pulled up next to Anderson, he got out and was shot by the passenger.  Anderson died at the scene.  A passenger in his vehicle was not injured.

The suspect’s vehicle is said to be black with a round emblem on the hood.  The passenger who fired the shots is described as a young man in his mid 20’s or younger, small in stature with medium complexion and short dark hair.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Oregon State Police.

