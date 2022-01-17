      Weather Alert

Suspect Wanted In Clackamas County Coffee Shop Robberies

Jan 17, 2022 @ 6:36am

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A man is wanted for armed robberies at three coffee shops in Clackamas County on Saturday night.

The suspect walked up to the window and showed a gun to baristas at Black Rock Coffee on Molalla Avenue and Dutch Bros on Main Street, both in Oregon City between 7:20 and 7:50pm and demanded cash.

Police say he robbed a third coffee shop in Mulino that same night.

The suspect is described as 5’6″ to 5’10” with dark eyes.  He wore a motorcycle helmet covered in mesh with a big white “X” so the victims couldn’t see his face.  He had on a black jacket with white lettering, a gray hoodie, black pants and shoes.

If you know anything about any of the robberies, you’re asked to contact Oregon City Police.

