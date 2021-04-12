      Weather Alert

Suspect Wanted In Assault At Washington State Capitol Protest

Apr 12, 2021 @ 4:33pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police say a woman was hit in the head with a water bottle three weeks ago at the Washington State Capitol in Olympia.

There’s no word on what led up to the assault on March 20th or if the woman was injured.

Washington State Patrol has released pictures to try and identify the suspect.

Police continue to investigate criminal acts on campus and forward cases to the prosecutor’s office for charges.

The Capitol Campus is a place where the public is free to come and express their opinions and have their voices heard by others. Those rights are protected by the Constitution and are supported and defended by the Washington State Patrol. However, those rights are not boundless,” said WSP in a news release.

Anyone with tips that could help identify the suspect are asked to contact Trooper Tony Doughty.

