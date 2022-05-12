      Weather Alert

Suspect Wanted In Arson, Attempted Break-In At Oregon Right To Life Office

May 12, 2022 @ 10:00am

KEIZER, Ore. — Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect’s vehicle in an arson and attempted break-in at the Oregon Right to Life office last Sunday night.

Two explosives were thrown at the anti-abortion organization around 10:40pm on May 8th, starting a small fire that caused minimal damage.  Someone also tried to break a window.  Nobody was inside the office.

The vehicle the suspect was driving is white of an unknown make and model.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to email [email protected] or call (503) 856-3529.

