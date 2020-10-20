Suspect Wanted For Stealing Mail With Ballots In Camas
CAMAS, Wash. — A suspect is wanted for prying open four community-style mail boxes and stealing mail, including voters ballots. Police recovered at least nine ballots and delivered them to the owners intact, albeit wet.
A resident near Klickitat Park on Prune Hill found pieces of dumped mail on Sunday. Neighbors turned up surveillance video of the possible suspect seen in the above photo. The suspect has not been identified.
Police respond to reports of mail theft several times a year. They say in general, the suspects are looking for items that can be used for financial gain such as checks, credit cards, and personal information to open fake accounts. Officials would like to remind us to be vigilant and observant and immediately report any suspicious activity to authorities.