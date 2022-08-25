KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Portland's Afternoon News w/ Tim Lantz
4:00pm - 7:00pm

Suspect Wanted For Pepper Spraying, Spitting At Red Robin Employee

August 25, 2022 1:53PM PDT
Share

TUALATIN, Ore. — A man is wanted for assaulting a restaurant employee after they didn’t meet his demands.

He claimed that his to-go order from Red Robin on Southwest Nyberg Street was incorrect on Wednesday afternoon.  He was demanding a gift card.

The suspect reportedly sprayed an employee with pepper spray in her face and spit on her.

Police found out that the he had stolen the pepper spray from a business and succeeded with similar scams at two other businesses in the area the same day.

The man got away.  He’s described as black, in his 40’s and was wearing a blue sport jacket and slacks.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Tualatin Police at (503) 691-4800 and reference Case #: 22-16394.

More about:
assault
nyberg
Red Robin
SCAM
Tualatin

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

200 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged This Summer