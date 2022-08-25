Suspect Wanted For Pepper Spraying, Spitting At Red Robin Employee

TUALATIN, Ore. — A man is wanted for assaulting a restaurant employee after they didn’t meet his demands.

He claimed that his to-go order from Red Robin on Southwest Nyberg Street was incorrect on Wednesday afternoon. He was demanding a gift card.

The suspect reportedly sprayed an employee with pepper spray in her face and spit on her.

Police found out that the he had stolen the pepper spray from a business and succeeded with similar scams at two other businesses in the area the same day.

The man got away. He’s described as black, in his 40’s and was wearing a blue sport jacket and slacks.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Tualatin Police at (503) 691-4800 and reference Case #: 22-16394.