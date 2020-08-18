WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect Wanted For Knocking Man Unconscious In Downtown Portland
Marquise Love
PORTLAND, Ore. — Viral video is making the rounds on social media that shows a man being surrounded by a volatile crowd, knocked to the ground where he was punched, kicked and bloodied before being knocked unconscious with a violent kick.
The assault happened on Sunday night around 10:30pm after the victim crashed a truck near a protest at Southwest Taylor and Broadway in downtown Portland. The situation reportedly escalated when the man came to the aid of a transgender woman who had some of her belongings stolen. The crowd is also seen roughing up a female with the victim.
On Tuesday afternoon, Portland Police identified the suspect in the final blow as 25 year-old Marquise Love. Investigators say they have unsuccessfully tried to find Love and have left messages for him to turn himself in. They ask people to refrain from trying to contact Love themselves after his personal information was posted online.
Disclaimer: We warn you the following shows a violent assault and contains vulgar language.
In a press release late Monday afternoon, Portland Police said the call came in as: “protesters chased a white Ford 4×4, which has crashed” at that location and “protesters drug him out of car”. Another witness called police reporting that a mob of nine to ten people were “beating the guy”.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say he has been released and is recovering. There have been false reports online that the man succumbed to the injuries.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said on Twitter:
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt released the following statement:
“Assaults will not be tolerated in our community. The videos recently posted to social media that show a person being violently pushed to the ground from behind and another person being kicked in the face are extremely concerning. The actions depicted in these videos are universally rejected as wrong – and the actions are illegal. I condemn this violence. Assaults on community members and police officers undermine everything our community is doing to bring meaningful and lasting change to the criminal justice system and beyond. My office is coordinating with law enforcement regarding their investigation into this type of assaultive behavior. Assaults and other violent crimes will be prosecuted when the evidence supports such action. If you have information on these or other crimes, please contact the Portland Police Bureau or Crime Stoppers of Oregon.”
The following videos show the moments before and after the assault.