Suspect Wanted For Hitting Officer While Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is wanted for hitting and seriously injuring a Portland Police officer while driving away in a stolen vehicle.
Officers were called to a report of a stolen truck on Saturday morning at Southeast 153rd and Powell Boulevard. While investigating, a man got inside and took off.
Police say 33-year-old Jacob Anderson hit the officer with the truck and another vehicle with two people inside while making a getaway. The officer is expected to survive. An elderly woman was also injured and taken to the hospital. The vehicle was found abandoned a few blocks away.
“I was upset to hear about the injury to our officer and am thankful he is alive. I am also thankful to the officers who are working diligently to attempt to locate and arrest this suspect. This is another example of how dangerous our work is and highlights the commitment these officers have to serving the community,” said Portland Police Chief Lovell.
Anderson is a suspect in other cases within the city and there are warrants for his arrest in Clackamas, Lincoln and Benton counties.
He was arrested in June after crashing into another vehicle and tree on Southeast 157th just off Division and was found unconscious at the scene. He was cited for DUII (Controlled Substance), Reckless Endangering, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.