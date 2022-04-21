Suspect Wanted For Breaking Into Honey Baked Ham Company

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a burglary at the Honey Baked Ham Company.
The store on Warner Milne Road near Molalla Avenue was broken into on the night of April 17th.
The suspect is accused of breaking a glass door and illegally entering just after 9:15pm and stealing multiple items of value.
He left in a white four-door Mercedes Benz. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, white shorts and white tennis shoes.
Tips are encouraged by calling the Oregon City Police Tip Line at (503) 905-3505.