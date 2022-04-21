      Weather Alert

Suspect Wanted For Breaking Into Honey Baked Ham Company

Apr 21, 2022 @ 1:52pm

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a burglary at the Honey Baked Ham Company.

The store on Warner Milne Road near Molalla Avenue was broken into on the night of April 17th.

The suspect is accused of breaking a glass door and illegally entering just after 9:15pm and stealing multiple items of value.

He left in a white four-door Mercedes Benz.  He was wearing a camouflage jacket, white shorts and white tennis shoes.

Tips are encouraged by calling the Oregon City Police Tip Line at (503) 905-3505.

TAGS
burglary Honey Baked Ham Company Oregon City stolen property theft
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison
Two Men Convicted In Death Of Washington Teen To Get Out Of Prison Early
Strong Winds & Severe Thunderstorms Expected Across NW Oregon, SW Washington
Man Found Dead In Columbia River Slough
Connect With Us Listen To Us On