Suspect Wanted For Assaulting Disabled Man In Stayton
STAYTON, Ore. — A disabled man was assaulted at the Bi-Mart store in Stayton on Thursday and the attacker got away. The 60-year-old victim suffered serious injuries to his face. He was later released from the hospital. Police say the attack was unprovoked.
The suspect is a white man in his early 20’s, 5’8 to 5’11 with short blond hair and a thin build. He was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt or jacket. He left in a dark-colored 90’s Volvo wagon with “849” on the license plate. The suspect faces charges of second-degree assault.
Stayton Police would like to hear from anyone who can help identity the suspect.