Suspect Wanted For Assaulting Disabled Man In Stayton

Mar 27, 2020 @ 5:52am

STAYTON, Ore. — A disabled man was assaulted at the Bi-Mart store in Stayton on Thursday and the attacker got away.  The 60-year-old victim suffered serious injuries to his face.  He was later released from the hospital.  Police say the attack was unprovoked.

The suspect is a white man in his early 20’s, 5’8 to 5’11 with short blond hair and a thin build.  He was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt or jacket.  He left in a dark-colored 90’s Volvo wagon with “849” on the license plate.  The suspect faces charges of second-degree assault.

Stayton Police would like to hear from anyone who can help identity the suspect.

