Suspect Tackled In NE Portland Bar After Shooting Three

PORTLAND, Ore. — Witnesses say a man shot three people inside a bar in Northeast Portland on Thursday night.
People in the bar at Northeast 141st and Sandy tackled the suspect and a customer wrestled the gun away, but he was able to get away.
One victim was shot in the chest, another in the upper leg and the third in the hip. Officers applied a tourniquet to the most seriously injured victim, who is said to be in critical condition.
The suspect has not been identified.
There have been at least 650 shootings in the city this year that have wounded 215 people so far.