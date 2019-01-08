Suspect Steals Hillsboro ATM With Tractor And Uhaul

Hillsboro, Oregon – You won’t be getting any cash out of the Wells Fargo drive-thru ATM on Northeast Butler street in Hillsboro today. That’s because someone destroyed it by driving over it with a tractor and stole the ATM and cash. Sgt. Eric Bunday with Hillsboro Police says it happened just before 2:15am this morning. The suspects fled in a U-haul truck. Officers found them a short time later. They led police on a high speed chase but it got too dangerous and police had to back off. They found the U-haul a short time later ditched in a parking lot. No suspects have been caught yet.

At 2:12 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person driving a tractor over a drive-through ATM at Wells Fargo, 7200 Northeast Butler Street. The tractor drove over the machine, causing substantial damage. The driver and another suspect, waiting in a U-Haul van, stole an undetermined amount of cash from the ATM before driving away. Officers attempted to stop the U-Haul on Northeast Cornell Road, but ended the pursuit for safety reasons. A few minutes later, officers responded to reports of suspicious activity and found the U-Haul abandoned on Northeast Aloclek Drive, north of Northeast Evergreen Parkway. The suspects were not found after a police K-9 unit searched the area.

Photos courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds.