Suspect Shot & Killed, Officer Wounded In North Portland Standoff

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect was shot and killed by police in North Portland and an officer wounded during a standoff on Friday morning.
A federal agency was serving a warrant at an apartment on North Willis Blvd. near Interstate Place around 6:30am. The suspect was armed and threatened to shoot federal agents. The Portland Police Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded.
Police say the suspect fired through a wall and struck the officer in the leg. They’re being treated at the hospital.
The suspect was taken down after firing additional shots.