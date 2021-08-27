Suspect Shot & Killed, Officer Wounded In North Portland Standoff

      Breaking News
Aug 27, 2021 @ 8:16am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect was shot and killed by police in North Portland and an officer wounded during a standoff on Friday morning.

A federal agency was serving a warrant at an apartment on North Willis Blvd. near Interstate Place around 6:30am.  The suspect was armed and threatened to shoot federal agents.  The Portland Police Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded.

Police say the suspect fired through a wall and struck the officer in the leg.  They’re being treated at the hospital.

The suspect was taken down after firing additional shots.

