Suspect Shot & Killed by Police in SE Portland
(Photo Courtesy: KGW’s Lindsay Nadrich)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police shot and killed a suspect near Southeast 103rd and Stark on Sunday afternoon. The officers involved were not wounded.
Investigators are not releasing the circumstances of the shooting or any information about the suspect. Witnesses reported hearing two shots and seeing a man fall to the ground.
Detectives are asking that anybody who witnessed the shooting who have not talked with police to contact them.
As of 7:00pm, Stark Street remains closed from 102nd to 106th, and 103rd between Washington and Burnside for the investigation.