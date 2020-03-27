Suspect Shot Dead By Police On Interstate 5
TURNER, Ore. — A suspect was shot dead by Oregon State Police on Interstate 5 southbound near Delaney Road Southeast at milepost 248 late Thursday night. The troopers involved were not injured and are on paid administrative leave as is standard practice in officer-involved shootings.
The circumstances of what led up to the shooting have not yet been released. Salem Police along with the Marion County District Attorney’s Office will be investigating.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed for about 8 hours for an investigation.