Suspect Shot Dead by Police in Silverton
SILVERTON, Ore. — A man was shot dead by police on Friday afternoon after telling officers he was armed with a handgun and had barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Police were called to a domestic violence disturbance on Reserve Street in Silverton just after 12:30. They negotiated with the suspect for more than an hour before shots were fired.
The suspect is identified as 21-year-old William Bluestone, who lives in both Bend and Silverton.
The officer who shot Bluestone is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.