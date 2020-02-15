      Weather Alert

Suspect Shot Dead by Police in Silverton

Feb 15, 2020 @ 7:58am

SILVERTON, Ore. — A man was shot dead by police on Friday afternoon after telling officers he was armed with a handgun and had barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Police were called to a domestic violence disturbance on Reserve Street in Silverton just after 12:30.  They negotiated with the suspect for more than an hour before shots were fired.

The suspect is identified as 21-year-old William Bluestone, who lives in both Bend and Silverton.

The officer who shot Bluestone is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

