Suspect Run Over By His Own Car During Pursuit

Happy Valley, Or. – A Vancouver man is recovering from a broken leg at OHSU after getting pinned under his own car. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 31 year old Isaiah Gellatly was prowling cars Monday night and took off when they approached him. They used a spike strip to slow him down. They say Gellatly kept driving, but jumped out of his car when he ended up in a business complex and started running.

He forgot to put his car in park and as he tried to cross in front of the still moving car, part of his leg was pinned under it as it crashed into a building. Deputies found what they believe to be stolen property in his car, including designer sunglasses and a scooter. They say once he’s released from the hospital, he’ll be taken to the Clackamas County Jail and booked.

This is not his first brush with the law. He was arrested two years ago for stealing a car in North Portland with the owner’s 8 year old black Labrador still inside.

The sheriff’s office has released a video of the pursuit that also includes footage from a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

watch video here