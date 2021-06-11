      Weather Alert

Suspect Released After Fight Turns Deadly In North Portland

Jun 11, 2021 @ 3:17pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight in North Portland late Wednesday night left one person dead and a suspect was arrested for manslaughter, but later released.

Officers responded to two people fighting on North Lombard near Newman Street just before 11:00pm.

The man who died is identified as 61-year-old Frank Keller (pictured left).  He was lying on the ground when officers arrived.  An autopsy has been completed, but the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Due to the inconclusive findings of the autopsy, 38-year-old Anthony Hartley has been released.

TAGS
Anthony Hartley Fight Manslaughter Portland
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Arson At Portland Garment Factory
Oregon State Rep. Mike Nearman Faces Expulsion For Letting Protesters Into State Capitol
Interstate Bridge Cameras Back Online, Permanent Fix More Complicated
OHA says Oregon reports 330 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths on Saturday
Fastly Blames Global Internet Outage On Software Bug
Connect With Us Listen To Us On