Suspect Released After Fight Turns Deadly In North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight in North Portland late Wednesday night left one person dead and a suspect was arrested for manslaughter, but later released.
Officers responded to two people fighting on North Lombard near Newman Street just before 11:00pm.
The man who died is identified as 61-year-old Frank Keller (pictured left). He was lying on the ground when officers arrived. An autopsy has been completed, but the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
Due to the inconclusive findings of the autopsy, 38-year-old Anthony Hartley has been released.